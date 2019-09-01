A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Hullbridge.

Police were contacted at 1.50pm today by the ambulance service following reports that a woman had been found dead in a property at Padgetts Way, Hullbridge.

Officers attended and can confirm that a woman, believed to be in her 80s, was sadly found dead at the scene.

An 80-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police remain at the scene as enquiries continue.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and heard or saw anything suspicious or anyone with information can contact the South Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.