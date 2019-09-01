A MAN has been arrested after a female pensioner was headbutted during an unprovoked assault in broad daylight.

The victim, who is in her 70s, was walking along the A120 in Marks Tey between Poplar Nurseries and the Shed Centre at around 3pm on Friday when she was approached by a man.

Without warning he headbutted her before casually walking away as if nothing had happened.

The victim has been left extremely shaken by the incident and suffered a split lip in the attack.

She was cared for by passing motorists at the scene who stopped to help and alerted the police as soon as possible.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and would like to hear from anyone who may have information.

Investigating officer PC Kaycee Girling said: “The victim in this incident was just walking along. The suspect said nothing to her before carrying out a violent and unprovoked attack.

“A number of motorists stopped to help and called us and we are extremely grateful to them.

“However we are still keen to hear from any other witnesses or motorists who saw what happened but have not yet come forward to us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling along the A120 at the time and may have captured the incident on Dash Cam.”

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in connection with the incident.

He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information can contact PC Girling at Colchester on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.