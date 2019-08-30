EIGHT people have been charged after a day of police action across south Essex.

The day of raids and execution of warrants on Thursday was funded by Operation Sceptre Essex, which is a targeted crackdown on knife crime, and has been extended thanks to Home Office funding.

After the 11 arrests across the south of the county, eight are set to appear in court.

Darren Burdett, 26, of Fifth Avenue, Canvey, has been charged with five offences of theft from a shop and two common assaults. He will appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday September 16.

Frankie Gavin, 30, of no fixed address, appeared at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, charged with two counts of burglary without violence, one count of burglary with intent to steal, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of cannabis.

He has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Basildon Crown Court on Friday September 27.

Six people were arrested for failing to appear at court, or for breaching a court order, and have been detained to appear; Jamie Maughan, 37, of North Avenue on Canvey, Lisa Webb, 35, from North Avenue on Canvey, Claire Shapland, 41, from Napier Crescent in Wickford, Billy Mundy, 18, from Lanham Place in Basildon, David Rawlingson, 42, of no fixed abode, and Brittany Ebbs, 20, of Aire Drive in South Ockendon.

A 38-year-old woman from Southend arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences and possession of drugs has been released on bail until Tuesday October 22.

A 31-year-old man from Canvey arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply, assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage has been released on bail until Monday September 23.

A 24-year-old man from Shoebury, who was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage following an incident in Shoebury on August 17, will face no further action.