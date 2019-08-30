A 32-YEAR-OLD has been arrested after a man exposed himself in a busy street.

Police were called to Essex Way, in Benfleet, after reports a man exposed himself to passers-by.

Castle Point and Rochford Community Policing Team took to Facebook to post about the incident.

It has caused serious concern and worry in the community.

Lorraine Scott, 33, who runs a nearby clothing store, said: “I think this is very worrying.

“I think incidents like this will also cause a lot of distress and concern especially for older people, children or people who are more vulnerable.

“This is not the sort of thing we want going on in our community and is awful.

“I have lived and worked here for about 20 years now and have never known anything like it.”

She added: “People should be able to go about their daily business and duties without this sort of thing happening.

“Also it happened at a time when there would have been plenty of people about.”

Gerard Cross works in a takeaway firm near to where the alleged incident took place.

The 50-year-old said: “It is pleasing to see police are dealing with this. It seems to me that they took swift action, which can only be a good thing in my opinion.

“I think this is pretty disgusting and very shocking; I’d be annoyed if my child witnesses something like this.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to reports of a man exposing himself in Essex Way, Benfleet, shortly after 5pm on Thursday, August 29.

“Officers attended and arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of indecent exposure.

“He remains in custody for questioning.”