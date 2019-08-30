MINDLESS idiots shot beloved Biscuit the cat with an air rifle before the pet crawled back home for help.

Mem Arican immediately knew something was wrong when Biscuit crawled through the back door yelping in pain with a pellet lodged in between his shoulder blades and spinal cord.

Mem, 24, from Rayleigh, said: “Biscuit was distraught when he came in, constantly meowing and shaking, we thought he’d been hit by a car.

“We drove him to the vets straight away and not long later got a call to say he’d been shot with an air rifle.

“We’re all absolutely distraught and disgusted, this is my first ever pet and he’s barely reached two-years-old.

“They tried to operate to remove the pellet, but it was unsuccessful. We don’t know if Biscuit will make it.

“It’s heartbreaking, he’s an innocent animal.”

The family are appealing for information, asking anyone who may have seen anything to come forward.

Mem continued: “It’s hard to explain when you have such a bond with your pet what they mean to you.

“We’ve got another cat called Oreo who we bought to keep Biscuit company. She’s so depressed and doesn’t know what to do with herself now he’s not there.

“We don’t want to let Oreo out just in case the same thing happens.

“It’s getting worse, you don’t realise just how bad it is until it happens to you.”

Two cats were recently shot and killed in Laindon and Langdon Hills.

Sami Da Costa a vet at Cherrydown Vets, in Basildon, said: “We’re devastated to hear there’s been yet another incident of a cat being shot by an air gun in the area.

“To use an air rifle on an innocent animal is totally unacceptable.

“It’s illegal to even carry an air rifle in a public place.

“We want everyone to be aware and remain vigilant.”

A spokesman from Essex Police said: “We received a report of a cat being shot with an air rifle in Rayleigh.

“It is alleged to have occurred on Tuesday evening somewhere near Broadlands Avenue.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”