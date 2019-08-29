The most popular names for babies born in England and Wales last year have been revealed.

Oliver remained the most picked name for boys for the sixth year in a row, while Olivia topped the girls' list for the third year in succession, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Arthur was the only new entry in the top 10 names for boys in 2018, in seventh, and moving Jacob down to 11th, while Sophia and Grace, at eighth and 10th respectively, replaced Poppy and Lily in the top 10 names for girls.

In total, 5,390 babies were named Oliver in 2018, down from 6,259 the previous year.

Likewise, there were 4,598 newborn girls named Olivia last year, down from 5,204 in 2017.

However, this coincided with the lowest birth rate in England and Wales for 80 years, with 657,076 live births in 2018, a decrease of 3.2% on 2017 and 9.9% down since 2012.

Grayson, Jasper, Rowan, Tobias, Sonny and Dominic entered the top 100 names for boys in 2018 - Grayson, Rowan and Tobias have previously never featured in the top 100.

Ada, Delilah, Ayla, Zoe, Margot and Felicity entered the top 100 names for girls in 2018.

Ada returned to the top 100 for the first time since 1924 while Delilah, Ayla and Margot made their first ever appearances.

Nick Stripe, vital statistics outputs branch, said: “Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular baby names in 2018, although there are the first signs that Oliver’s six-year reign as the number one name for boys is under threat.

"Arthur surged into the top 10 boys’ names for the first time since the 1920s, and Ada jumped into the girls’ top 100 for the first time in a century too, both perhaps inspired by characters in the BBC TV drama Peaky Blinders.

"On the flipside, the growth in the use of technology assistants in our homes may help to explain why the number of baby girls named Alexa has more than halved compared with 2017.

"Communicating with young children can be hard enough at the best of times.”

Here are the top 50 boys and girls names in 2018.

The number next to each name is the total live births registered during the calendar year.

The number in brackets is the change in ranking since 2017.

Top 50 names for boys

1. Oliver 5,390 (0)

2. George 4,960 (up 1)

3. Harry 4,512 (down 1)

4. Noah 4,107 (0)

5. Jack 3,988 (0)

6. Leo 3,721 (up 1)

7. Arthur 3,644 (up 12)

8. Muhammad 3,507 (up 2)

9. Oscar 3,459 (down 1)

10. Charlie 3,365 (down 1)

11. Jacob 3,350 (down 5)

12. Thomas 3,243 (up 1)

13. Henry 3,172 (0)

14. William 3,015 (down 3)

15. Alfie 2,977 (down 3)

16. Archie 2,950 (up 2)

17. Joshua 2,922 (down 2)

18. Freddie 2,838 (down 2)

19. Theo 2,741 (up 2)

20. Isaac 2,578 (up 4)

21. James 2,536 (down 4)

22. Alexander 2,517 (0)

23. Logan 2,320 (down 3)

24. Edward 2,197 (down 1)

25. Ethan 2,106 (up 1)

26. Lucas 2,098 (down 1)

27. Joseph 1,989 (up 1)

28. Sebastian 1,964 (up 7)

29. Theodore 1,932 (up 9)

30. Finley 1,926 (up 1)

31. Max 1,867 (down 4)

32. Mohammed 1,846 (down 2)

33. Samuel 1,788 (down 4)

34. Harrison 1,765 (0)

35. Benjamin 1,743 (down 2)

36. Arlo 1,715 (up 6)

37. Daniel 1,676 (down 5)

38. Adam 1,672 (down 2)

39. Teddy 1,663 (0)

40. Mason 1,540 (down 3)

41. Elijah 1,519 (0)

42. Reuben 1,504 (up 7)

43. Dylan 1,465 (down 3)

44. Hunter 1,410 (up 34)

45. Reggie 1,356 (up 6)

46. Jaxon 1,346 (up 6)

47. Rory 1,323 (up 7)

48. Louie 1,319 (down 2)

49. David 1,307 (down 5)

50. Tommy 1,299 (up 11)

Top 50 names for girls

1. Olivia 4,588 (0)

2. Amelia 3,941 (0)

3. Ava 3,110 (up 1)

4. Isla 3,046 (down 1)

5. Emily 2676 (0)

6. Mia 2,490 (up 1)

7. Isabella 2,369 (down 1)

8. Sophia 2,344 (up 3)

9. Ella 2,326 (0)

10. Grace 2,301 (up 3)

11. Poppy 2,226 ( down 3)

12. Charlotte 2,202 (0)

13. Lily 2,184 (down 3)

14. Ivy 2,104 (up 11)

15. Florence 2,062 (up 4)

16. Evie 2,052 (down 2)

17. Sophie 2,007 (down 1)

18. Freya 1,921 (up 2)

19. Evelyn 1,902 (up 3)

20. Willow 1,900 (up 6)

21. Phoebe 1,883 (0)

22. Elsie 1,875 (up 6)

23. Sienna 1,834 (0)

24. Alice 1,827 (down 7)

25. Jessica 1,821 (down 10)

26. Rosie 1,808 (up 9)

27. Harper 1,796 (up 7)

28. Daisy 1,769 (down 10)

29. Sofia 1,728 (up 2)

30. Isabelle 1,701 (down 6)

31. Matilda 1,618 (down 4)

32. Ruby 1,531 (down 3)

33. Eva 1,409 (0)

34. Emilia 1,398 (up 2)

35. Scarlett 1,393 (down 5)

36. Chloe 1,375 (down 4)

37. Maya 1,260 (up 3)

38. Esme 1,234 (up four)

39. Eliza 1,220 (up 2)

40. Millie 1,196 (down 3)

41. Imogen 1,179 (down 2)

42. Aria 1,178 (up 5)

43. Luna 1,162 (up 5)

44. Layla 1,152 (down 6)

45. Harriet 1,128 (up 6)

46. Maisie 1,089 (0)

47. Elizabeth (down 3)

48. Penelope 1,068 (up 7)

49. Mila 1,050 (up 25)

50. Erin 1,024 (down 5)