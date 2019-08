Broomfield and Basildon Hospital are working together to create more beds to ease winter pressures.

It has been announced there will be a new 24 bed ward at Broomfield hospital, as well as a new 37 bed ward at Basildon Hospital.

Emergency heart patients will be transferred from Broomfield Hospital to the specialist heart centre at Basildon - the Essex Cardiothoracic centre.

The news was announced on BBC Look East last night, with more information set to be released today.

More to follow.