A manslaughter investigation has been launched after a man who was assaulted outside a popular nightclub has died from a serious head injury.

Police confirmed the 31-year-old, from Wickford, died from his injuries surrounded by his family in hospital yesterday.

Essex Police were called at about 1.15am on Sunday, August 18, with reports the victim had been knocked out on the floor after being assaulted by another man.

The incident happened outside Reids, in Laindon Road, Billericay - a popular bar and restaurant which gets busy with partygoers on Friday and Saturday night.

Essex Police has confirmed the incident is being treated as a manslaughter investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are continuing to support them through this difficult time.

"The victim was taken to hospital on Sunday August 18 after we received reports he was assaulted outside Reid’s in Laindon Road at around 1.15am that day.

"The suspect left the scene prior to being arrested at 5.50am and the 26-year-old from Basildon remains under investigation.

"Our officers also arrested a 22-year-old woman from Laindon at the scene on suspicion of affray.

"She has also been released under investigation.

"Anyone with information is asked to call our Dunmow Major Crime Team on 101 quoting crime reference or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk."

The two suspects have not been rearrested and remain under investigation.