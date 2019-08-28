A PERSON has died after being hit by a train in Chelmsford.

British Transport Police officers and the ambulance service were called to Chelmsford train station at around 2.20pm yesterday with reports that there was a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics attended the scene to treat the casualty, however a person was sadly been pronounced dead at the scene.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

"This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."