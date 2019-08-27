A CHILD fell off the top of an escalator at a busy superstore.

The ambulance service were called to the Asda store at Pipps Hill in Basildon shortly before 11.15am.

It is understood the victim was a young girl who had been at the top of the escalator with her family, and had fallen onto a shelf below the escalator.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.12am with reports of a person who had fallen in Miles Gray Road, Basildon.

"We sent one ambulance and took a child to Basildon and Thurrock Hospital for further treatment."

Asda have been approached for comment.

More to follow