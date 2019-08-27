Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train.

Greater Anglia has suspended services between Colchester and Shenfield after the incident this afternoon and told people not to travel.

Commuters were warned to expect train services to be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 9pm tonight.

A notice said: "Owing to a person being hit by a train there are no trains running between Shenfield and Colchester."

So far 18 services have been cancelled.

To find out if your service has been cancelled click here.