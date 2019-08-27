This is the extraordinary moment a wild seal swam up to greet and kiss swimmers at a popular beach.

Tara Lee, 22, was amazed when the friendly seal swam up to her and gave her a cheeky kiss and captured the adorable moment on video.

Mmmmwah! - the affectionate seal

Behind you! - Tara's pal thought it was a dog bobbing up and down

In the video, the seal quickly lunges towards Tara and plants a kiss on her cheek.

The business development manager was visiting Bell Wharf beach, in Leigh, with her friend at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

Her friend Liz, initially thought she had seen a dog bobbing up and down behind Tara until she took a closer look.

Tara said: "My friend said: 'There's a seal behind you!'

"She thought it was a dog at first because it just had its nose sticking up and then it's head just poked up. It was just so strange.

"It swam right up to us and there were some other people who had taken some fish into the sea to feed it.

"I expected a family of them to come along but it was just the one. It was there for about half an hour.

"It got really close to me and one of its claws actually got stuck in my hair because it was all tangled.

"It was really slimy and so friendly!"

Other beach goers stroked the seal as it came up to them and some fed it fish they had got from local fishermen.

Some weren't quite as happy to see the seal bobbing about and left the sea rather sharpish.

Tara added: "Most people were positive, I think everyone was just so excited that this was happening. There were a few people who were a bit nervous and said it could bite us.

"There were about 30 of us in the water. We couldn't believe how friendly it was.

"It had swam over of its own free will and just decided to hang out with us for a bit!

"I'm a huge animal lover so I loved it!"