A DEDICATED wife has spoken out about her campaign to change the law after a brutal attack by football thugs left her husband permanently brain damaged.

Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin, now 47, was kicked and stomped on repeatedly by “Southend United fans” after a match at Roots Hall in 2015.

The father-of-one suffered a cardiac arrest and his heart stopped for seven minutes before he was resuscitated by paramedics.

The assault left him with catastrophic injuries and to this day he is unable to walk or talk and requires round-the-clock-care and support.

Twelve men were convicted for various offences in connection with the ambush and were jailed but only three are still behind bars.

Now, his wife Nicole has told the Echo she wants to introduce Simon’s Law to force lifelong payments to the NHS by those convicted of violent disorder.

The 48-year-old said: “The campaign was something I have been thinking about for the last three years.

“At the end of the day, it probably cost thousands of pounds to keep Simon alive and it’s costing hundreds of thousands for his care for the rest of his life.

(The Dobbin family before the attack)

“It’s just so frustrating - we have got a lifelong sentence yet most of them are back on the streets getting on with theirs.

“I got a letter last week to say that one had just been released on August 19 - where is the justice in that?

“I don’t think people realise the damage they did - the pictures don’t show the full extent of Simon’s injuries.

“Everything has been taken away from him. It was incredibly hard in the early days but we are giving him the best quality of life we can now.

“He still laughs at appropriate things and he loves a bit of attention so we know he’s still in there.”

The assault left RAF veteran Simon with hypoxic brain damage, meaning he is unable to walk, talk or move independently.

He was on life-support for months and was in hospital for a year.

He now has to be fed through a tube and breathes through a tracheostomy which Nicole has had to be trained how to manage.

Wife of 24 years, Nicole added: “Since the attack, I haven’t really had a full night’s sleep because I have to manage his airways.”

The Echo reported last week how Nicole has launched a petition to get support for Simon’s Law and in less than a week, it has garnered more than 13,000 signatures with 100,000 getting it debated in parliament.

Nicole said: “The support has been absolutely incredible.

“I’ve been watching it go up and up and people have been leaving comments showing they are all backing it - it’s really encouraging.

“I know this won’t affect Simon’s attackers but if we’re successful, it would be a constant reminder to them of what they have done - that would be a fitting legacy. It would also be a real deterrent to anyone considering a gang attack.

“It is so important because the NHS is struggling as it is and if someone causes permanent damage, why should they not have to contribute to that person’s care?”

To sign the petition, visit change.org/p/houses-of-parliament-simon-s-law