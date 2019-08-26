Tourists and sunseekers have been reassured the sea around south Essex is safe after concerns were raised along the Essex coast.

Beaches were closed off in Clacton, Frinton and Walton on the hottest August Bank Holiday Sunday on record when a large number of people began to have trouble breathing.

The coast had been packed with families making the most of the good weather when temperatures topped 28C.

Emergency services, including the ambulance and fire service, were called to the seafront off Fourth Avenue shortly after 2pm on Sunday.

A number of people were taken to hospital for further evaluation.

Essex Police are investigating but the cause remained unknown yesterday.

Southend Council confirmed it had received no reports of the problem spreading.

A spokesman said: “We have not been made aware by the emergency services of any similar incidents in Southend and bathing water quality has remained sufficient or above at all beaches, except Leigh Bell Wharf, where we continue to advise against bathing, despite recent sampling showing month-on-month improvements.

"Here, work is ongoing with the Environment Agency and Anglian Water to uplift bathing water quality."

The problem at Leigh Bell Wharf is ongoing and not connected to the incident in north Essex.

Following speculation fuel may have spilt from a ship causing problems in north Essex the Maritime and Coastguard Agency sent a counter surveillance pollution aircraft to the scene but no evidence was found.