A POLICE investigation has been launched after a pensioner claimed he was assaulted by a paramedic.

Alan Toussaint, 71, called for an ambulance after his wife Brenda, 83, suffered a fall at their home in Rectory Road, Rowhedge.

He admits he was “abrupt and a little rude” when talking with the call handler but said he was stressed as he could do little to help his wife.

When he opened the door to let the ambulance crew into his home, he claims one of the men was “aggressive”.

“He started on me on the basis I was rude to the call handler,” said Alan. “I may have been a little rude but I was stressed and my wife needed help.

“He was aggressive. I said to him ‘Just you hold on a minute, who do you think you are talking to?’

“With that he shouted in my face to back away. This is a young man, I am in my seventies.

“He rammed me in the chest. It knocked me about two feet down the hall. I was lucky not to fall over. I steadied myself and said ‘You assaulted me’.

“He took three steps towards me and did it again. I ended up halfway into the hall and halfway into the kitchen.”

He added: “I felt like the biggest coward in the world. It was out of the blue and I should have done more.”

Mr Toussaint hit the headlines last year when he refused to pay eight parking fines he got while he was shopping at the Co-op in Old Heath, Colchester.

Co-op bosses agreed to rip up the fines and told Mr Toussaint he did not have to pay but then bailiffs began chasing him. The parking company eventually agreed to clear all the fines.

An Essex Police spokesman confirmed it was investigating Mr Toussaint’s allegation.

He said: “We are investigating after a man reported being assault at an address in Rowhedge.

“It was reported the man, who is in his 70s, had been pushed in the chest by a paramedic. Our inquiries are ongoing.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman added: “We take any allegations against staff very seriously.

“We will co-operate fully with any police investigation, however, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further while this is ongoing.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 42/130390/19.