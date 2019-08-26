A man is due to appear in court charged with a string of child sex offences after being confronted by a vigilante paedophile hunter group.

Billy Keir, 44, of Church Avenue, Chelmsford, was stopped at Chelmsford train station on Saturday by a group called Scales of Justice.

The group, who describe themselves as protectors of children, filmed the exchange and streamed it live on their Facebook page during which they accused Keir of sending illicit messages to someone they say he believed was a 14-year-old boy.

Keir was arrested at the station by Essex Police and has since been charged with three offences.

A spokesman for Essex police said: "A man has been charged with a number of sexual offences.

"Billy Keir, 44, from Church Avenue, Chelmsford was arrested at Chelmsford Railway Station on Saturday 24 August.

"He has been charged with attempting to meet a boy under the age of 16 following grooming, inciting a child aged between 13 and 15 to engage in sexual activity, and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

"He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today."