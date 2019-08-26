A kebab van owner has said she and her husband will move out of Chelmsford following their latest failed attempt to be allowed to open until the early hours of the morning.

Offers from Temel and Jennifer Bahsi to provide security doormen and CCTV coverage for Doner Zamani in Backnang Square were dismissed by Essex Police as unworkable at a hearing at Chelmsford City Council.

In addition at a meeting on Wednesday, August 21, Chelmsford City Council’s licensing committee agreed with Essex Police‘s own concern that the late night kebab van would encourage people to hang around in town late at night – increasing the likelihood of arguments and more serious crime.

The husband and wife team had reapplied for permission to serve food until 4am from their Chelmsford kebab van, just five months after their last failed attempt.

They have been operating Doner Zamani outside Meadows Shopping Centre since December 12, 2018.

The couple, whose last application to open until 4am was rejected by Chelmsford City Council in March, currently have permission to sell kebabs, rice, burgers and other market food until 11pm.

However undeterred the couple were back on Wednesday for another attempt in convincing councillors to accept their application to allow trade on Wednesdays between 11pm and 3am, on Fridays between midnight and 4am and on Saturdays between midnight and 4am.

They initially had grand ideas of putting in a kiosk, however they would have needed planning permission in order to develop the site how they wished and instead opted for the current van with wheels.

Until their first application in January, they had been trading illegally until 4am – they had incorrectly believed a licence was not needed.

Chairman of the licensing hearing, Cllr Linda Mascott, said: “In particular the committee has concluded that regard to the location and the nature of the premises provision of late night refreshment during the hours applied for would constitute a focal point for people leaving various bars and clubs in the area, many of whom may be intoxicated.

“A focal point for congregating intoxicated persons increases the likelihood of crime and disorder occurring.”

Mrs Bahsi said: “We can open from 12pm until 11pm and what is to stop crime and violence in between those hours?

“We did open until 4am at the beginning and never had any bother, but we won’t apply again.

“We are going to find somewhere else – we are thinking Cambridge.”

She added they will be planning to move early next year.