Parents have been left concerned after their children mysteriously fell ill at Frinton seafront.

Families were out soaking up the sun at the beach today until they suddenly found their children were returning from the water with severe coughs.

One parent, who had brought his family from Bury St Edmunds to Frinton for the day, said: "After a short while my daughter started coughing.

"We thought she had swallowed some sea water but then we noticed a few people around us with kids coughing.

"As we went to sit for a while we noticed that everyone around us with kids were coughing. Even some teenagers.

"Myself and some other parents tried to call the police but there was no phone network.

"I had to go a fair way out to get signal and the police asked if I could see anything in the air or water, to which I said no.

"They just advised us to seek medical advice.

"As we were leaving a gentleman was complaining of the same symptoms."

A police spokesman added: "We were contacted at 2.15pm on Sunday 25 August with reports of a number of people suffering from coughing on the seafront off Fourth Avenue, Frinton.

"The cause is currently unknown and emergency services are in attendance."

Paramedics were aware of the incident that has caused a number of people to fall ill, however, they were also unaware of the cause.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service, said: "We are aware of an incident on Sunday 25 August with reports of a number of people suffering from coughing on the seafront off Fourth Avenue, Frinton.

"We are assisting the Police and Fire services with this incident.

"The cause is currently unknown."