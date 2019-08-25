BEACHES were cordoned off after children mysteriously fell ill after swimming in the sea off Clacton, Frinton and Walton.

Emergency services have been called to the seafront in Frinton after receiving several reports of people coughing and struggling to breathe on Sunday at about 2pm.

Ambulance teams treated those with symptoms at the scene, which included irritation to the eyes and minor breathing difficulties, with a wash and change of clothes, and fresh water to drink.

A "small" number of people were taken to hospital for further evaluation, in a stable and non-life-threatening condition.

The cause is unknown and is being investigated and speculation online of a fuel spill was not confirmed by police or the ambulance service.

Mother of eight-year-old Rosie, Steph Saunders, 33, of North Road, Brightlingsea, was very concerned after her daughter complained of a tight chest after they went searching for sharks' tooth in Frinton.

She said: "We were just paddling in the water for about an hour and when we got out my little girl said; 'my chest really hurts' and she straight away starting coughing.

"She wouldn't have swallowed any water at all as she did not get wet past her waist height.

"It is just a bit worrying, we just did not expect it at all.

"We do not normally go there to be honest, I got married over in Frinton about a month ago and we thought it would be nice to spend the day over there, we didn't expect this to happen."

As she was leaving, Steph said there was a large amount of police and coast guard vehicles driving towards the seafront, which she presumes was to deal with the same issue her daughter faced.

Beach Patrol warn people to get out of the water in Frinton. Picture: Mark Wray/PA Wire.

A mother who was on a family day out at the busy beach told how her one of her twin daughters was left "gasping" for breath.

Miriam Lansdell said: "My daughter started coughing. She said 'I don't feel good. It hurts to breathe in'. My other daughter was gasping and couldn't form words because she couldn't breathe well enough."

The 45-year-old mental health worker from Derbyshire, who was visiting her parents in Essex for the bank holiday weekend, said she had also had difficulty breathing as she lay on the sand drying off after a dip in the water.

She said they all began to breathe easier when they moved further away from the beach, but took the 10-year-old girls to a walk-in clinic to be checked over by medical staff.

Ms Lansdell said her father had been told by someone in a speedboat, who he assumed to be associated with the coastguard, that there may have been a fuel spill.

She said: "My dad said he had been asked to get out of the water by a man on a boat. He asked why and the man said there had been a fuel spill. He said if anyone is having breathing difficulties they should probably call an ambulance."

She added: "It's not what you expect when you go for a day out to the beach."

Training manager, Mark Wray, who was enjoying a day at the beach with his wife, said he had noticed a few children coughing as they came out of the sea but assumed they had swallowed some water.

He said a few hours later two men from a beach patrol started going backwards and forwards in a dinghy along a short section of the beach, about 50 feet from the shore, urging people to move back, but that there was no clear instruction to get out of the water.

He added: "Then others, with radios, began patrolling the beach and starting to tape some areas off. It was all very low-key and there didn't seem to be much urgency to it.

"But as we were heading home a procession of emergency vehicles, including ambulances, fire appliances, police cars and other unmarked vehicles with blue flashing lights started heading towards the scene."

He said the beach was "packed with hundreds of families enjoying the record-breaking temperatures"

Part of Frinton beach was closed on Sunday. Picture: Mark Wray/PA Wire.

Another parent, who had brought his family from Bury St Edmunds to Frinton for the day, said: "After a short while my daughter started coughing.

"We thought she had swallowed some sea water but then we noticed a few people around us with kids coughing.

"As we went to sit for a while we noticed that everyone around us with kids were coughing. Even some teenagers.

"Myself and some other parents tried to call the police but there was no phone network.

"I had to go a fair way out to get signal and the police asked if I could see anything in the air or water, to which I said no.

"They just advised us to seek medical advice.

"As we were leaving a gentleman was complaining of the same symptoms."

Essex Police said that while the cause is investigated, people are advised not to go into the sea.

A spokesman added: "Emergency services have received reports of a large number of people suffering from coughing on the seafront in Frinton and Clacton this afternoon.

"The cause for this is currently unknown and we and our partner agencies are working to try and establish the cause as quickly as possible.

"While we are doing this, we are advising people to not go into the sea."

East of England Ambulance Service said people should wash themselves down if they were in the water, change their clothes and drink fresh water.

Anyone with further concerns is advised to call the NHS on 111.

A spokesman for the ambulance service added: "We are aware of an incident on Sunday with reports of a number of people suffering from coughing on the seafront off Fourth Avenue, Frinton.

"We are assisting the police and fire services with this incident.

"The cause is currently unknown."

Tendring Council said it was aware of a number of people reporting feeling unwell at beaches in Walton, Frinton and Clacton, but encouraged holidaymakers looking to make the most of the bank holiday sunshine to still visit the Essex Sunshine Coast.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said there was no reason for people to be alarmed.

“No-one has been seriously hurt, and while work is ongoing to establish the cause it would be unwise to speculate,” he said.

“Pending the outcome of that work, current advice is to avoid going into the water, and we would encourage people to respect that.

"Our Beach Patrol teams, which will be increased on Bank Holiday Monday, will continue to advise beach goers and keep them up to date.

“There is much more to our coastline than just the sea though – we have beautiful, award-winning beaches, lovely promenades just right for a stroll in the sunshine, and glorious seafront gardens and parks just right for enjoying the sunshine.

“Coupled with numerous businesses selling cold drinks and ice creams to help visitors beat the heat, Clacton, Frinton and Walton remain good places to visit for Bank Holiday Monday.”

Tendring Council added that it is part of the multi-agency response looking to establish what the cause of the symptoms were.