A MAN has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found in a quiet countryside estate.

41-year-old Linda Vilika's body was found outside an address in The Street in Great Saling, shortly after 2.45pm on Monday 19 August.

The victim, who lived in the village, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination took place on Wednesday 21 August and established the provisional cause of her death was stab wounds, pending further investigation.

Police are still awaiting results of further tests, which may take several weeks.

Following her death, Wilfred Jacob, 42, of The Street in Great Saling has been charged with murder.

He will appear at Colchester Magistrates Court today, Saturday August 24.

Detectives continue to appeal for further information about the incident, and anyone who has not yet spoken to the North Major Crime Team is asked to call 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk