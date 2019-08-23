Two men who arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs of a potentially lethal purity have been re-bailed until October.

Essex Police arrested a 26-year-old from London and a 29-year-old from Grays in Barking on Friday August 2 as part of an investigation into the deaths of two men and three women from Southend, Leigh, Canvey and Westcliff between July 28 and July 30.

The men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and have now been rebailed until October 15.

The force has said there are no further updates in the ongoing probe.

Detectives investigating the suspected drugs-related deaths in the south of the county confirmed their investigation was focused on the purity of the substances involved.

Earlier this month, they revealed the drugs were cocaine and heroin.

If you have any information about these deaths or the sale of Class A drugs across the county please call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police are re-iterating their message that Class A drugs are dangerous and the force urge you not to take them at any time, but particularly not at the moment.

Police continue to advise anyone who has taken such a substance and feels unwell or concerned to seek urgent medical advice.