A man will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' court today, following reports of a disturbance in Chelmsford.

At 1.30am yesterday morning, police were called to Lupin Drive and arrested a man at the scene.

Danny Bryan, 29, who lives on Lupin Drive, has been charged with assaulting a child to cause unnecessary suffering or injury, assault by beating, criminal damage to property and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.