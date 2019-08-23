A community music programme for the elderly in Chelmsford has received more than £1,700 from the Co-op since October last year.

Members of Co-op Funeralcare and Co-op Food in Chelmsford, chose to support the Golden Oldies, a group who provide daytime sing and smile sessions for isolated older people at St Paul's Church in Braintree, as well as hosting intergenerational community concerts and events.

The Chelmsford Co-op have raised this fantastic sum for the group through their membership scheme, which sees members receive a five per cent reward for themselves and one per cent going to local causes when own-brand products are bought.

Last year the Co-op invested £19 million in over 4,000 groups UK-wide, supporting a wide range of initiatives.

Matthew Horsman, Funeral Director at Chelmsford Funeralcare says: “The work Golden Oldies does in Chelmsford to bring a sense of community to vulnerable older people is nothing short of fantastic.

“It’s an honour to be able to support all of our groups, which have been chosen by our members. Each one is hugely important in the community and their work is nothing short of outstanding.

"We’re really passionate about supporting local organisations in the area and will continue to support a range of local causes throughout the year.”

Reverend Sarah Hayward, vicar at St Paul’s Braintree, said: “Golden Oldies is often the only chance for many older people to get out the house and meet other people.

“Friendship makes such a difference to a grey and lonely day and this a wonderful cause for the whole community to get behind.”