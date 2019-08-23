Motorists are warned to expect severe delays after a crash involving a lorry and a car on the Dartford Crossing.

The incident happened shortly after 10am on the clockwise carriageway of the M25 between junctions 31A and 1A.

The crash left the nearside barrier damaged and lanes 1 and 2 were initially closed but have since been reopened as they have been cleared.

No one is believed to have been injured in the crash.

While all lanes are open, traffic is still affected and motorists are advised to expect delays.