Colchester United have started the League 2 season with two defeats and two draws...and manager John McGreal is already under pressure.

But, according to Gazette sports reporters Jon Waldron and Matt Plummer, performances have been decent.

However, football is a results business and some fans already have McGreal in their sights, with questions raised over why the U's have been so poor in the second half of matches (five of the six goals they've conceded this season have been after the half-time break).

Jon and Matt discuss McGreal's future, Ryan Clampin's rise to prominence, Kane Vincent-Young's move to Ipswich Town and the U's cup clash at Crystal Palace.

Up the A12, Ipswich Town have started their League One campaign strongly with two wins and two draws.

James Norwood is already in the goals, Portman Road is rocking and three new signings - Vincent-Young, Will Keane and Anthony Georgiou - have strengthend Paul Lambert's hand.

You can also listen to the podcast on iTunes and buzzsprout.