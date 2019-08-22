STUDENTS from a Chelmsford school are celebrating record breaking GCSE results, with 90 per cent of grades placing at A* to B.

At New Hall School, one third of all GCSE grades placed at 8+ (equivalent to A*), and 51 per cent of grades placed at 7+ (equivalent to A*/A).

The students also achieved a record 14 per cent of grades at the new highest grade, nine, which is three times the national average.

The school received this fantastic news only a week on from their most successful ever A Level results.

Principal, Katherine Jeffrey, said: “Once again, we are extremely proud of our students’ fantastic GCSE successes.

"Today’s results are testament to the diamond model of education, in which girls and boys are taught separately from the ages of 11-16.

"The diamond model sees our top performers equally divided between boys and girls.”

Suzanna Minnis, head of the girls and boys division at New Hall, said: “I am delighted to celebrate these fantastic results with our students and their families.

"The hard work and determination of students and staff has clearly paid off and it is wonderful to see the students’ excitement today.

"The holistic education offered by the school provides the best possible preparation for our students to continue their studies in the sixth form.”