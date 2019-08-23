A project which saw a specialist ambulance introduced to help people in north Essex has been shortlisted for an award.

The Early Intervention Vehicle helps patients who suffer a fall in north east Essex, allowing them to be treated at home rather than at A&E.

It is run by the East of England Ambulance Service and the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group.

The project, which launched last year, has now been shortlisted for the Health Service Journal awards in the health and local government partnership category.

Dorothy Hosein, interim chief executive,for the ambulance trust, said: “The scheme is an excellent example of how we work together across the NHS and health and social care systems.

“The scheme aims to reduce the conveyance rate for our falls patients and related admissions, helping people to remain in their own homes whenever possible.”

The ambulance trust has also made the shortlist in the Reservist Support Initiative category.

The trust has introduced a range of initiatives including providing reservists with an additional two weeks of paid leave each year so that they can complete their military training.

Terry Hicks, armed forces champion with the trust, said: “The trust is a proud supporter of the armed forces.

“We recognise the huge benefits which employing people with military experience brings and work hard to recruit, retain and develop our reservist staff. As such, we are delighted that we have been shortlisted for this award.

“Employing reservists brings huge benefits to our trust and the patients we serve.

“Reservists working in medical roles in the armed forces develop specialist skills which they can use in their civilian jobs.”

The awards ceremony will take place in London on November 6.