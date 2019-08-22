A man was pinned against by a vehicle and assaulted by a gang of armed men.

It happened in High Ongar yesterday at about 10.45pm.

Police were called by the ambulance service at around 10.45pm with reports that a man was being attacked by four men in Chelmsford Road.

Police also received information that they were in possession of a weapon, which we believe to be a shovel.

Officers attended and arrested four men at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A 21-year-old man from Dagenham, a 23-year-old man from Ongar, a 62-year-old man from Ongar and a 30-year-old man from Rainham, London, remain in custody.

The victim was taken to hospital with a suspected broken right hand, fractured pubic bone and a cut to his arm.

Police are treating this as a targeted attack with no wider risk to the community.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to call Loughton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/134630/19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestopeprs anonymously on 0800 555 111.