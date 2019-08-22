A FEMALE electrician told of her pride at being a role model in a male-dominated industry as she made it to the semi-final of a national competition.

Karen Boom, from Billericay, who runs She’s Electric, is now keen to reach the live national final of Screwfix Britain’s Top Tradesperson competition in Farnborough next month.

Karen said: “It wasn’t until I was 40-years-old that I became an electrician, previously I’d been a global IT manager, so it was quite the career change.

“As a female in a traditionally male environment, I’m passionate about being a role model for other women who are thinking of entering the trades.

“Making it through to the regional finals is a real achievement for me, and something I’m incredibly proud of, but to make it through to the finals would mean even more, showing it’s never too late to retrain and do a job you love.”

The winner will not only walk away with the accolade, but a top prize worth £20,000, made up of £10,000 worth of tools, £5,000 of technology and £5,000 for future training.

During the semi-final, Screwfix representatives will get to know Karen through interviews about her business, trade skills, customer service and ambitions.

A total of ten semi-finalists will earn a place in the competition final.

Caroline Welsh, director of brand and marketing at Screwfix, said: “For the past decade, Britain’s Top Tradesperson has celebrated and rewarded the outstanding achievements of the UK’s tradespeople.

“This award is given to the best in the business.

“Those who demonstrate how they excel in their trade and are investing in the future of the industry.

“We are looking for phenomenal tradespeople who go that extra mile for their customers and ensure that every job is completed to perfection.

“I’d like to wish Karen the best of luck in the semi-final.”

During the final, they will face a panel of industry-leading judges including representatives from the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting and other bodies.