Southend Airport will see new three new routes to destinations across Central Europe, thanks to a brand new partnership with Wizz Air.

By partnering with Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, the airport will fly to places including Bucharest (Romania), Sibiu (Romania), and Vilnius (Lithuania).

When flights take off in October and November, Wizz Air will fly six times to Sibiu, five times to Bucharest and three times to Vilnius every week, with the routes operated by Wizz Air’s Airbus A320 aircraft.

These destinations are becoming increasingly popular as city breaks, with Bucharest being known as 'Paris of the East', Sibiu being designated the 2019 European Region of Gastronomy, and with Vilnius being named as one of Lonely Planet’s top ten places to visit in Europe last year.

Glyn Jones, CEO of Stobart Aviation, said: “All of us at London Southend Airport, London’s next big airport, look forward to welcoming Wizz Air as our newest airline when flights begin in October.

"With our own railway station just 100 paces from the terminal door, up to six trains an hour into London, including new early and late services, and our award-winning customer service (as evidenced by consumer group Which? for five consecutive years), we expect that these new routes will prove to be very popular with customers flying to and from Romania and Lithuania.”

Tickets to these destinations go on sale today at ww.wizzair.com/en-gb as well as via major travel agency systems including Amadeus, Sabre and Travelport under Wizz Air’s flight code WZZ.