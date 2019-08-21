The ambulance service are asking the public to be prepared this bank holiday weekend to help avoid unnecessary 999 calls.

After receiving more than 7,600 emergency 999 calls last August bank holiday weekend, the East of England Ambulance Service are asking people to plan ahead, know what health care services are available to them during this time and, most importantly, to use the most appropriate service.

The following steps can ensure you stay well during the forthcoming long weekend:

Heading away for a few days? Remember to pack all your required medications, including inhalers.

If you or a family member has a long-term health condition, make sure you have enough prescription medication to get you through the long weekend.

Stock up on over the counter pain relief and antihistamines.

Make sure your first aid kit is up to date.

As the weather is expected to be hot, remember to drink plenty of water and apply sunscreen.

Check on older people and young children to make sure they are hydrated.

Gary Morgan, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, said: "There are some steps that people can take to help ensure they stay well and avoid a call to the ambulance service.

“By having enough of your medications with you and some self-care remedies stocked up you can help avoid unnecessary 999 calls.

“We’d always ask the public to think about what it is they are calling 999 for and use an alternative if it is not life-threatening or serious.

“There are other options, such as NHS 111, walk-in centres, out of hours GPs and pharmacies for minor ailments.

“Of course there are things you can’t plan for and in those life-threatening or serious medical emergency situations that need an ambulance, we are here to help”.