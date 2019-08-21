Police are appealing for information after a crash in Ongar High Street on Friday.

A silver convertible Porsche Boxster and a black Honda Jazz were involved in the incident, which occurred outside Ongar Motor Bridge Company, shortly before 7.30pm on August 16.

There were no serious injuries.

Having carried out initial enquiries, police officers are keen to speak to a key witness from the evening.

It is believed that a man wearing a black hooded top and a light-coloured shorts stopped to assist one of the drivers immediately after the collision.

If you were a witness to the collision, or have any information or relevant dashcam footage, police would encourage you to call the Chigwell Roads Policing Unit on 101 and quote the incident number 1053 of 16 August.