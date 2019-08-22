GCSE Maths probably seems like a distant memory, but if you cast your mind back it was a pretty big deal at the time.

All those numbers! And fractions, and probabilities, and x and ys and graphs.

You might have aced the exam and gone on to become a mathematician or scientist, or you might have aced it and forgotten all about it.

Or, you might have failed and blocked the whole thing out of your memory.

Whichever is true, why not have another go at it?

We've selected multiple choice questions from the GCSE maths exam sat by students in 2017.

There are eight to have a stab at - see how you get on!

Don't forget to let us know how well you did in the comments below.

Good luck - and no calculator please...