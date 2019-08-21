A bid has been launched to reopen a Brentwood restaurant that was closed in the aftermath of the alleged murder of a Christmas holiday reveller outside.

Andreas Artemi has applied for a premises licence for the Vine in Brentwood – around eight months after it was forced to close in the light of the death of Paul Wallington in December last year.

Mr Artemi, who was a director of the High Street bar before its closure after Brentwood Borough Council revoked its icence in January, wants permission to reopen from 10am to midnight Monday to Wednesday, 10am to 1am on Thursdays and Sundays and 10am to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The bar at the centre of a murder investigation had its licence suspended due to a “lack of control by management of the doorstaff”.

Paul Wallington, 25, died five days after an altercation outside The Vine, at around 11.50pm on Christmas Eve.

He was taken to Queen’s Hospital in Romford and later transferred to the neurocritical care unit.

However, he was pronounced dead at 3.03pm on December 29.

In the aftermath of his death, Essex Police launched a murder investigation and arrested a 29-year-old man from Basildon.

He has been released on bail until September 2.

Having “received concerns by members of the community”, Essex Police requested a review of The Vine’s licence.

At the time chief inspector Lewis Basford, district commander for Brentwood and Epping, said: “The seriousness of this incident means we have no other option but to request the suspension of its licence.”

Since then the bar has remained vacant and unused.

Mr Artemi, a former Southend Utd midfielder, owns The Vine in Southend.

The Vine has been asked for Mr Artemi’s comment.