A one-eyed dog called Ugly Betty is seeking a new home... but staff at an animal rescue centre fear that potential owners may be put off by her “unusual looks”.

The eight-year-old French bulldog was taken in by the RSPCA’s Southend and District branch last month after her previous owners said they could no longer care for her.

She is missing an eye and has Cushing’s disease, where a dog’s body produces too much of the hormone cortisol. The condition requires medication to manage and ongoing blood checks.

It is believed that Ugly Betty was previously used for breeding.

Animal support worker Kathy Butler said: “French bulldogs are a hugely popular breed at the moment and we were sure that Ugly Betty would be snapped up quickly. But we think people may be put off by her unusual looks and her health complications. But Betty is absolutely adorable and has such a lovely, sweet nature.

“She’s really chilled out and loves going for a little stroll.

“Her favourite thing is going for a drive in the car and she also loves to potter around the garden in the sunshine. She’s doing well so far and we believe the medication will work for her but we know this is a big financial commitment for any new owner.”

The RSPCA said Ugly Betty loves to collect things, such as socks and flip flops, and take them to bed.

Her ideal new home would have an owner who is around for much of the day and another dog to keep her company. She needs direct access to a garden as her condition means she needs to go to the toilet often but will let her owners know when she needs to go out and uses puppy pads at night.

RSPCA staff hope this will get easier as her medication takes full effect.

She cannot live with a cat and would be best in an adult-only home or a household with older children.

For more information, see Ugly Betty’s Instagram account @ugly_betty_needs_a_home or email the RSPCA branch on dogs@rspcaessexsouth.org.uk