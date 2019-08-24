DO you sleep in the same room as Britain's Biggest Snorer?

Or perhaps it's so bad you can hear them in the room next door!

If you're regularly kept awake at night by snoring, a new TV show wants to hear from you.

A spokesman for Firecracker Films added: "Is your partner’s snoring ruining your life? Is sleep a long and distant memory? Are you at the end of your tether? If so, we want to hear from you.

"Firecracker Films is making an exciting new show for a major terrestrial broadcaster and we’re looking to find some of Britain’s biggest and loudest snorers.

"We want to hear from fed-up partners who’ve simply had enough."

Participants must be aged 18 or over and filming for the show is due to start in September.

To apply to be part of the show, you need to fill out a form by clicking here