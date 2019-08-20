A WOMAN was found with stab wounds in Great Saling.

Police were called to an address in The Street shortly before 2.45pm yesterday with concerns for the welfare of a 41-year-old woman.

She was found unconscious and had suffered stab wounds. Sadly she died at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

"He was taken to hospital after becoming unwell and currently remains in hospital.

"We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and heard or saw anything suspicious."

A huge police presence was spotted in Great Saling last night in Piccotts Lane at around 5.50pm.

A forensic tent remains at the scene.

One resident said: "Lots of emergency services and the air ambulance came late in the afternoon.

"Then about 6.30pm four forensics vans and detectives turned up, they were there until really late.

"The police cordon is still in place this morning."

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

