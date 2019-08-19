A Chelmsford resident is set for an unforgettable day when she takes to the catwalk at the annual Breast Cancer Care Show in London.

Sarah Gaeta, 46, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, will be sharing the stage with 31 other people aged between 29 and 75, who have also been diagnosed and were selected out of hundreds of applicants.

The glamorous fashion show event kick-starts Breast Cancer Awareness Month and takes place at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge hotel on Thursday October 3.

Sarah, a local government officer, said: “I was shocked when I was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2013 when I was 40 years old with three young children.

"I went straight into chemotherapy, followed by surgery, radiotherapy and ongoing hormone therapy.

"I struggled to return to normal, but with the help of my friends and family and Breast Cancer Care’s Moving Forward course, I slowly managed to put my life back together.

“I’m so excited to take part in the show and I can’t wait to step on to the catwalk in front of my friends and family and show everyone that you can regain your confidence following the physical and emotional rollercoaster of a breast cancer diagnosis.”

The models will be transformed from head-to-toe before hitting the runway, wearing a range of beautiful outfits professionally styled by fashion director and stylist Hilary Alexander OBE. Hair will be styled by Sassoon Salon and professional make-up artists will be adding the finishing touches to make sure they all look great.

Preena Mistry, Senior Events Manager at Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now said: “Everyone at the charity is so excited to see our models star in The Show this year. Taking to the catwalk is a truly special opportunity for people who have been affected by breast cancer to enjoy some well-deserved pampering and dress up in spectacular designer clothes.

“Breast cancer can really knock a person’s self-confidence, that’s why it’s so powerful to see our models new-found self-assurance as they take to the catwalk, whilst raising vital funds so that Breast Cancer Care can continue to provide free support to anyone affected by breast cancer.”

As well as the catwalk, guests of the event will be treated to fine dining, fundraising games and auctions, and first-class entertainment. Breast Cancer Care aims to raise over £300,000 from the event, which will enable the charity to continue to provide care, support and information, for free, to anyone affected by breast cancer, as well as vital breast cancer research.”

In April 2019 Breast Cancer Care merged with Breast Cancer Now, the UK’s leading breast cancer research charity to create one charity for everyone affected by breast cancer.

To support Sarah visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-gaeta.