AN OPERATION to clamp down on antisocial drivers racing across the county has proven successful.

Operation Calla, by the Road Policing Unit, has been in place since March and has targeted hotspots for cruising events and illegal motoring activity.

This includes key areas such as Roscommon Way on Canvey and Festival Leisure Park in Basildon. The latest enforcement action took place after a racing event was identified in Clacton and police say for the first time in Essex, the race starter will be prosecuted.

Sgt Simon Willsher, of Essex Police’s Road Policing Unit said “We received dozens of calls from concerned residents about racing and we have taken action with 23 people sent prosecution notices through the post.

“We are also taking action against a person we believe was the race starter, which I believe to be a first for the region.

“We have been increasing our activities to deal with dangerous and anti-social driving, including key areas in Canvey, Basildon, Harlow and Colchester.

“While we welcome and have no issues with genuine car enthusiasts and their right to gather, we will not tolerate driving that puts the occupants, other road users and pedestrians in danger of serious injury or even death.

“We have been targeting hot spot areas, including Roscommon Way, Canvey, and I hope these outcomes send a clear message that you face a lengthy ban or you face losing your licence.”

Two men were disqualified for 12 months and fined £400 each for taking part in a race in Roscommon Way in April. Another man had points endorsed on his licence, was fined and was ordered to pay costs after admitting careless driving following calls about racing on Canvey.

Ten notices of prosecution have been sent to drivers found drifting and skidding on the A127 in East Horndon;

More than 400 warning letters have been sent to drivers found either racing, cruising or drifting in Essex.

Anyone with information about anti-social driving is asked to call Essex Police on 101 or report information online by visit www.essex.police.uk.