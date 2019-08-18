A MAN was found unconscious after being assaulted in Billericay.

Police received a call this morning, at about 1.15am, saying a

man in his 30s was found on the floor after being assaulted by a man outside Reid’s in Laindon Road.

A police spokesman said: "The suspect left the scene prior to being arrested at 5.50am and the 26-year-old from Basildon remains in custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

"The victim was taken to in hospital in a serious condition.

"Our officers also arrested a 22-year-old woman from Laindon at the scene on suspicion of affray and she remains in custody."

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call Basildon CID on 101 quoting incident 103 of 18/08.