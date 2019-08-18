FOUR aircraft from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight landed at Southend airport for the weekend.

A Lancaster, Dakota, Spitfire and Hurricane were all taking part in the Eastbourne and Biggin Hill airshows.

Next week they are expected to return for the Clacton Airshow. The Lancaster put on a short show before landing.

Simon Murdoch from Hampton Gardens, who has been an aircraft spotter at Southend Airport for more than 50 years, said: "It has been a few years now since the last time any aircraft from the BBMF have landed at Southend Airport so it was nice to see them back again."