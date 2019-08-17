THOUSANDS of fish have been rescued from a weir due to low flow of water. 

The Environment Agency officers were called to the River Stour, which runs through Nayland near Colchester. 

The fish had become trapped in a horseshoe weir due to the low river flow and they had trouble breathing. 

The Environment Agency Anglia team said: "We have now rescued more than 4,000 fish from the River Stour in Nayland.

"We are using siphons to improve river conditions and the flow."