THOUSANDS of fish have been rescued from a weir due to low flow of water.

The Environment Agency officers were called to the River Stour, which runs through Nayland near Colchester.

We are using siphons to improve river conditions and the flow👍#Suffolk #fish #video pic.twitter.com/MF1LJ7SDFr — EnvAgencyAnglia (@EnvAgencyAnglia) August 16, 2019

The fish had become trapped in a horseshoe weir due to the low river flow and they had trouble breathing.

The Environment Agency Anglia team said: "We have now rescued more than 4,000 fish from the River Stour in Nayland.

"We are using siphons to improve river conditions and the flow."