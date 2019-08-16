A MAN who said he wanted “to kill English people” threw rocks at passing cars from a footbridge over the A127.

Samiualahq Akbari, 32, has been jailed for a number of violent offences including four counts of criminal damage with intent to endanger life after four vehicles were damaged last May.

Akbari, also known as Sami Ul-Haq, threw concrete blocks into the windscreens of a lorry and three vehicles using Westmayne at around 1.35am on May 10. He was sitting on a bridge above and shouted threats at the drivers.

The road was closed as officers dealt with the aftermath which included pulling a concrete post out of one of the lorry.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Nicholas May, of Basildon CID, said: “Every driver was very fortune not to have been seriously injured, even killed, by Akbari’s actions.

“Each piece of concrete landed in the passenger side and it was coincidence that none of the vehicles involved had a passenger in it.

“It must have been a very concerning incident for all those involved and I thank them for their support.

“Akbari is clearly a dangerous man and he has been sent to prison for a significant amount of time for his actions.”

Akbari was arrested after a separate violent rampage in January where he armed himself with a knife and went out hunting for English people.

During an Old Bailey trial, the court heard how on the night of January 8, Akbari called his cousin while heavily drunk and said he wanted to “kill English people”.

He then went into three different establishments looking for someone to harm. After the phone call, his concerned cousin travelled to his home to check on him.

They both went to a fast food shop and while Akbari was inside his cousin called police. When his cousin tried to persuade him to go home, Akbari ran off. Officers met the cousin and a search began to trace Akbari’s whereabouts.

Akbari of Brigstock Road, Thornton Heath, Croydon, entered a kebab shop on London Road near his home and approached two customers asking them where they were from. When they didn’t answer, Akbari walked behind the counter and took a large kitchen knife which he waved in a customer’s face.

Akbari then left the kebab shop with the knife and entered Plough-On-The-Pond Public House in search of further victims. After asking customers in the pub where they were from he again lunged towards a group with the knife. The group were able to defend themselves so Akbari backed off and left the pub. Then Akbari went into Tesco and approached a customer.

In a shocking attack captured on CCTV, he asked the victim where he was from and when he ascertained he was from the UK he charged at the victim with the knife.

The victim managed to jump backwards and the knife missed him, after a brief struggle, Akbari left the shop still carrying the knife.

The 32-year-old was charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon, affray and two counts of threatening another with an offensive weapon in addition to the criminal damage charges. He was jailed for a total of 21 years after a one-week trial.