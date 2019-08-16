A MAJOR investigation is underway at Basildon Hospital after a nine-year-old boy died days after being discharged.

The hospital confirmed that a review, led by Thurrock Local Safeguarding Children Partnership, is underway following the boy’s death.

The boy sadly died on Sunday, June 2, just days after he was discharged, it is believed.

It is thought the boy initially visited A&E on the Monday prior to his death, and was discharged two days later on Wednesday with a course of antibiotics.

The boy’s family took to social media on Tuesday to state the coroner had confirmed he had died from meningitis.

Also the family have queried how this was missed by the hospital when he was taken in for treatment.

A spokesperson for Basildon Hospital said: “A managed review, led by Thurrock Local Safeguarding Children Partnership is currently being undertaken.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family of the boy at this extremely difficult time.”

Thousands of pounds have been raised to support the family since the boy’s death.

The Echo, out of respect to the family, have chosen not to name the boy at this stage. Almost £4,000 has already been raised, contributing to funeral which has already taken place.

Paying tribute to their son through the fundraising page, the family said: “When our son passed away on June 2 it was a huge shock to the family. He was always bursting with energy, always wearing a big grin on his face and out of nowhere he was taken from us.

“If you ever had the pleasure of meeting him you would know that he was truly one in a billion.

“He was extremely clever for his age and was never afraid to ask questions to learn and understand more.

"His quick wit also gave him perfect comedic timing - he always knew how and when to make you laugh so hard especially with his cheeky grin.

“As a family we are heartbroken at this sudden loss because we know he was truly one to watch.

“He had a lot of ambition for his future and spoke excitedly of one day being big enough to travel with his best friend.

“The promise he had makes it difficult to take in as he showed so much excellence in everything he did.”

It is unclear how long the hospital investigation will take to conclude.

NB: Initially this story reported that Thurrock Social Services were leading the investigation based on the comment from Basildon Hospital.

Thurrock Council have now clarified this is not the case and it is the Thurrock Local Safeguarding Children Partnership - an independent body - which is leading the investigating.