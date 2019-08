POLICE are on the hunt for a man from Halstead in connection with thefts and malicious communication offences.

Essex Police want to speak with 33-year-old Matthew Deller after thefts that took place at the Co-ops in Weavers Court and Colchester Road between June 27 and August 9.

The man has been described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, and of medium build.

If you you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is please call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.