A Chelmsford school are celebrating their record A Level results this morning, with 84 per cent of their grades being A* to B.

Sixth form students at New Hall School, based on Avenue Lodge, The Avenue, worked ridiculously hard to gain their highest ever percentage of top grades, with 16 per cent of their grades at placing A*, 50 per cent of their grades placing at A*/A, and 95 per cent of their grades placing at A* to C.

Once again New Hall were also celebrating a 100 per cent success rate in all of their 327 A Levels which were sat.

Principal, Katherine Jeffrey, said: “We are extremely proud of all our students’ successes.

"We are delighted to hear that a record number of students have secured places at their first choice universities, including competitive Russell Group university courses in subjects such as Law, Engineering and Medicine.

"The university and apprenticeship places that New Hall students have gained reflect the holistic education that the school offers, from Humanities to Medicine and Engineering to Modern Languages.”

Academic Departments celebrating particular successes included Mathematics, with 66 per cent of grades at A*/A, Further Mathematics, with 67 per cent of grades at A*/A, Economics with 63 per cent of grades at A*/A, History with 69 per cent of grades at A*/A, and Art with 80 per cent of grades at A*/A.

Head of Sixth Form, James Alderson, said: “This is the first year that all A Levels have been examined under the reformed, tougher specifications. Our record results are a testament to the hard work of our students and staff.

"We are delighted to share in the joy of our students today, as they find out that they have the grades needed to take up the university places of their choice, as well as other competitive professional and vocational courses and schemes.”