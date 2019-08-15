A man is due in court tomorrow, in connection with reports that two men were stabbed in the city.

Harry Peirson, 19, of New Writtle Street, Chelmsford, has been charged with two counts with grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of affray and he is due at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

David O'Brien, 20, of Baker Street, Chelmsford, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday 12 August, and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday 9 September.

Police were called at around 11.25pm on Thursday 8 August with reports two men had been stabbed in Kings Head Walk.

One of the men, who is in his 30s, received multiple stab wounds to his body and the other received a stab wound to his back.