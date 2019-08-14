A holidaymaker caught going nearly 90 miles per hour in a 40 zone has been banned from driving, fined £12,000 and given 23 points on his licence.

An Audi A4 S driven by Iulian Antal was clocked speeding five times over the course of three weeks between July 14 and August 3.

Antal was caught three times on the London-bound A13 Stanford-le-Hope Bypass and twice on the A127 in Southend at the junction with Bellhouse Lane.

Both sections of road have a 40 miles per hour speed limit in place.

Yet on one occasion Antal’s Audi was caught doing 71mph and on another he sped at 86 miles an hour.

The car is a foreign registered vehicle with no UK insurance policy so Essex Police were unable to send out a notice of intended prosecution to the registered keeper.

However, the car was stopped on the A127 near Basildon on August 13.

Antal who told the court his address was East Street, Rochford, admitted to officers that he had been driving on each of the occasions the car was caught speeding.

The 24-year-old, who is originally from Romania, was charged with five counts of speeding and he admitted each count.

At Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday August 13 he was banned from driving for six months, fined a total of £12,000 and given 23 points on his licence.

PC Dan Cordwell, from Essex Police’s Casualty Reduction Unit, said: “Iulian Antal committed numerous speeding offences over the course of several weeks.

“He was grossly in excess of the posted limit, and on one occasion activating a speed camera at a speed of 86 miles an hour in a 40 limit.

“He showed little regard for others road safety, let alone his own.

“He was here on holiday and now faces the difficult prospect of leaving the country now his holiday has finished whilst being disqualified from driving on UK roads.”

Find out how you can help reduce crashes and casualties by reporting poor driving at saferessexroads.org/extraeyes