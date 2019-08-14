INQUESTS looking into the deaths of two teenagers who died after getting into difficulty at sea have been opened.

Malika Shamas, from Luton, died on Thursday after three people were pulled from the water off the coast at Clacton.

Her brother Haider Ali, 18, was also rescued from the water and was rushed to Colchester Hospital, where he died on Saturday.

A 15-year-old, believed to be the teens’ cousin, was also rescued but is expected to make a full recovery.

Yesterday inquests into the siblings’ deaths were opened and adjourned at Chelmsford Coroner’s Court.

Jemma Cook, coroner’s officer, said: “The first matter relates to Malika Shamas who lived in Luton and who sadly died at Colchester Hospital on August 8.

“This 14-year-old was on a family trip to the beach at Clacton. She was in the water with her cousin and brother.

“They got into trouble and went under.

“She was pulled out of the water and CPR was started immediately on the beach.

“She was taken to Colchester Hospital but her death was confirmed.

“A paediatric postmortem was carried out at St Thomas Hospital.

“Her cause of death was given as immersion awaiting toxicology results.”

The court heard Mr Ali, also from Luton, was found to be in cardiac arrest when he was rescued from the water.

Ms Cook said: “A postmortem was carried out by Dr Wu at Colchester Hospital and she has given the cause of death as one - pneumonia and brain damage and two – drowning.”

Senior Coroner for Essex Caroline Beasley-Murray set a provisional date for both full inquests of February 17.

This date may change depending on the ongoing investigation into the incident.

She asked for the postmortem and police reports as well as statements from the RNLI and Tendring Council to be provided for the full inquest.

Ms Beasley-Murray said: “Please can my sympathies be expressed to the family on this tragic incident.”