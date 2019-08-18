Do you spend far too much on your weekly food shop?

Popular BBC One show Eat Well for Less is back and looking for households to take part.

So if you are battling with fussy eaters, repetitive uninspiring meals and food shopping chaos then help could be at hand.

The show sees presenters Masterchef’s Gregg Wallace and award winning Grocer Chris Bavin on a mission to prove that if you shop cleverly you could save a packet, and still create incredible meals.

They follow a family to see what they are spending before offering swaps to show how families could save some cash.

The team also offer meal inspiration and help adults and youngsters get in the kitchen.

The production team is now looking for families who want to find out how they could save on their shop.

To find out more call 0117 970 7628 or email eatwell@rdftelevision.com.